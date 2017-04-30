LIVE TV
IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 30 April 2017 8:56 PM

Kings XI Punjab dominated with both bat and ball to thrash a rather off-colour Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Sunday.

Needing only 68 runs for a win, Punjab crossed the line in barely 7.5 overs with a half-century in quick time by New Zealand star Martin Guptill.

Later in the day, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Gambhir picked the same side that defeated Delhi Daredevils on Friday, while Hyderabad have replaced Deepak Hooda and Ashish Nehra and brought in Mohammed Siraj and Bipul Sharma.

First Published | 30 April 2017 8:56 PM
