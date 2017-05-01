Metro Wrap – Delhi HC orders security audit of courts; 15 new buses on Mumbai-Pune route & more

DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered a security audit of all court complexes in the city after an undertrial was shot dead outside Rohini court complex on Saturday.

The super luxury Scania buses, manufactured in Sweden, will now be part of MSRTC and 15 such multi-axle vehicles will be introduced on the Mumbai-Pune route from this week.

As part of an initiative to revive Bengaluru's groundwater levels the Hosakerehalli Lake in Banashankari Stage III is undergoing revival at a cost of Rs 9.4 crores.

The BMC will install 15 more parking lots in Mumbai by June that will accommodate 8,746 extra vehicles, as per the civic agency's new parking policy.

The TNVAS University has sought address proof of an RTI petitioner, in a move that has been termed as illegal by Chennai's RTI activists.

A team of Kolkata Metro officials inspected the ongoing boring work under the Hooghly River and said that the project would meet its December 2019 deadline.

Following several flooding incidents last year, the BBMP has asked citizens not to worry as it has identified 1,923 encroachments on storm water drains, of which 1,250 have been cleared.

1 person died and over a 100 people rendered homeless after fire broke out at a slum area in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar.

Light showers on the weekend brought some much-needed cheer for the people of Hyderabad due to which the maximum temperature fell by 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius.

A 61-year-old Kolkata man, who jumped off the 2nd floor of Govindpuri Metro station late Saturday night, died on Sunday at the AIIMS trauma centre where he was hospitalized.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:41 AM