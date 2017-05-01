Metro Wrap – Delhi HC orders security audit of courts; 15 new buses on Mumbai-Pune route & more
- DELHI: The Delhi High Court has ordered a security audit of all court complexes in the city after an undertrial was shot dead outside Rohini court complex on Saturday.
- MUMBAI: The super luxury Scania buses, manufactured in Sweden, will now be part of MSRTC and 15 such multi-axle vehicles will be introduced on the Mumbai-Pune route from this week.
- BENGALURU: As part of an initiative to revive Bengaluru’s groundwater levels the Hosakerehalli Lake in Banashankari Stage III is undergoing revival at a cost of Rs 9.4 crores.
- MUMBAI: The BMC will install 15 more parking lots in Mumbai by June that will accommodate 8,746 extra vehicles, as per the civic agency’s new parking policy.
- CHENNAI: The TNVAS University has sought address proof of an RTI petitioner, in a move that has been termed as illegal by Chennai’s RTI activists.
- KOLKATA: A team of Kolkata Metro officials inspected the ongoing boring work under the Hooghly River and said that the project would meet its December 2019 deadline.
- BENGALURU: Following several flooding incidents last year, the BBMP has asked citizens not to worry as it has identified 1,923 encroachments on storm water drains, of which 1,250 have been cleared.
- DELHI: 1 person died and over a 100 people rendered homeless after fire broke out at a slum area in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.
- HYDERABAD: Light showers on the weekend brought some much-needed cheer for the people of Hyderabad due to which the maximum temperature fell by 1.5 to 2 degree Celsius.
- DELHI: A 61-year-old Kolkata man, who jumped off the 2nd floor of Govindpuri Metro station late Saturday night, died on Sunday at the AIIMS trauma centre where he was hospitalized.
