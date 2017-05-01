Business Wrap – PM Modi’s solar power push; Indian IT companies to change hiring ‘model’ & more

LIVE TV
By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 9:41 AM

  • Some of the world’s biggest pension funds are exploring for deals in India’s solar power sector, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is targeting $100 billion investment in the next 5 years. Power demand in India is set to surge as the economy grows and more people move into the cities. Peak electricity demand is expected to increase by 4 times in the next two decades.

  • With the US President Donald Trump pushing for restrictions on talent movement to protect jobs for US nationals, Indian I-T companies are planning to hire freshers from universities in the US & the UK. So far I-T majors such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro and others have been dependent on sending engineers from India to these markets for servicing their customers.

  • Wage negotiations between bank staff unions and bank managements will get off the ground on May 2, on hopes of finalising the package by the end of October. Bank officers, employees, and staff organisations will work through the United Forum of Bank Unions, while the Indian Banks Association would represent the bank managements. The IBA has formed a panel of bankers for negotiations.

  • State Bank of India has cut its interest rates on medium- and long-term deposits of individuals by up to 50 basis points. These will apply to new deposits and renewals. SBI has kept lending rates unchanged for May including the Marginal Cost Of Funds-Based Lending Rate. SBI’s revised structure shows that for 2 years to less than 3-year term deposits, it will offer 6.25 % annually as against the earlier 6.75 %.

  • The much-awaited Real Estate Regulatory Act has come into force form today. All Sections of the Act will come into force and become operational from Monday. The act promises to protect the rights of homebuyers and bring in transparency to the sector. 13 States and Union Territories have notified the rules so far. The Act aims to bring accountability, transparency and efficiency in the sector & defining the rights of both the buyers and developers.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:41 AM
Read News On:

Indian Banks' Association

Indian IT companies

Real Estate Regulatory Act

union territories

United Forum of Bank Unions

US Nationals

