  3. Sports Wrap – David Warner plummets KKR in IPL 10; Rafael Nadal bags Barcelona Open title & more

Sports Wrap – David Warner plummets KKR in IPL 10; Rafael Nadal bags Barcelona Open title & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 9:41 AM

  • David Warner smashed a brilliant 126 off just 59 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad hammer Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab humbled Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets.

  • The West Indies reached 286/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan at Barbados on Sunday. Roston Chase’s second Test century and Jason Holder’s sixth Test 50 saved the day for the hosts.

  • The biggest underdogs in the 2016-17 I-League, Aizawl FC lifted the title on Sunday after they held Shilong Lajong 1-1 to stay ahead of their closest rivals Mohun Bagan with 37 points in 17 matches.

  • Title hopefuls Chelsea chances for the English Premier League got a boost on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur registered an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal. The Blues now have 81 points from 34 matches.

  • Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday. It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for a record 10th time.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:41 AM
Read News On:

2016-17 I-League

Barcelona Open title

Indian Premier League 10

