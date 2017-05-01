Sports Wrap – David Warner plummets KKR in IPL 10; Rafael Nadal bags Barcelona Open title & more

David Warner smashed a brilliant 126 off just 59 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad hammer Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab humbled Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets.

The West Indies reached 286/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan at Barbados on Sunday. Roston Chase’s second Test century and Jason Holder’s sixth Test 50 saved the day for the hosts.

The biggest underdogs in the 2016-17 I-League, Aizawl FC lifted the title on Sunday after they held Shilong Lajong 1-1 to stay ahead of their closest rivals Mohun Bagan with 37 points in 17 matches.

Title hopefuls Chelsea chances for the English Premier League got a boost on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur registered an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal. The Blues now have 81 points from 34 matches.

Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday. It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for a record 10th time.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:41 AM