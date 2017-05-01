Sports Wrap – David Warner plummets KKR in IPL 10; Rafael Nadal bags Barcelona Open title & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
1 May 2017
9:41 AM
- David Warner smashed a brilliant 126 off just 59 balls to help Sunrisers Hyderabad hammer Kolkata Knight Riders by 48 runs. Earlier, Kings XI Punjab humbled Delhi Daredevils by 10 wickets.
- The West Indies reached 286/6 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Pakistan at Barbados on Sunday. Roston Chase’s second Test century and Jason Holder’s sixth Test 50 saved the day for the hosts.
- The biggest underdogs in the 2016-17 I-League, Aizawl FC lifted the title on Sunday after they held Shilong Lajong 1-1 to stay ahead of their closest rivals Mohun Bagan with 37 points in 17 matches.
- Title hopefuls Chelsea chances for the English Premier League got a boost on Sunday when Tottenham Hotspur registered an impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal. The Blues now have 81 points from 34 matches.
- Spaniard Rafael Nadal defeated Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-4, 6-1 to win his 10th Barcelona Open title on Sunday. It was the second consecutive week that Nadal had won a tournament for a record 10th time.
First Published
|
1 May 2017
9:41 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party