LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Watch Top stories from the World of Crime

Watch Top stories from the World of Crime

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 12:35 PM

  • Olympic Council of Asia president and FIFA Council member Sheikh Ahmed Alfahad Al Sabah steps down from his position amid of bribery allegations labelled on him.

  • Brazilian oil and mining tycoon Eike Batista, who was once one of the richest men in the world, has left a notorious prison in Rio de Janeiro for house arrest ahead of a corruption trial.

  • A Swiss man has been arrested in Frankfurt on suspicion of spying. German federal prosecutors said the man was suspected of having worked for the intelligence service of a foreign power since early 2012.

  • Nepal’s first female chief justice has been suspended after the two largest parties in the ruling coalition filed an impeachment motion against her. They accuse her of delivering biased verdicts and interfering in the executive’s jurisdiction.

  • A man shot dead by intruders, who broke into a house in Dorset has been named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger. Detectives have now launched a murder investigation to look into the case.

First Published | 1 May 2017 12:35 PM
Read News On:

Brazilian oil and mining

corruption trial

Dorset

Eike Batista

FIFA Council

Guy Hedger

Olympic Council of Asia

Sheikh Ahmed Alfahad Al Sabah

Swiss

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Joint trade between India and Turkey should be balanced, says Erdogan

Entertainment

Baahubali 2 soars in ‘multicultural’ US box office with $10 million in earnings

National

Singer molested by Ola driver in Bengaluru; NewsX accesses FIR

Sports

IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions pacer Andrew Tye ruled out for rest of tournament

More Videos

News from across the World – Minimum wages in Venezuela hiked by 60%; German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Saudi Arabia

Bengaluru Wrap – Change in rural service rule for MBBS students; Hosakerehalli Lake undergoing revival & more

Crime Wrap – LS MP cuaght in ‘honeytrap’; Marijuana worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Chennai & more

Business Wrap – PM Modi’s solar power push; Indian IT companies to change hiring ‘model’ & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi HC orders security audit of courts; 15 new buses on Mumbai-Pune route & more

Sports Wrap – David Warner plummets KKR in IPL 10; Rafael Nadal bags Barcelona Open title & more

IPL 2017: Kolkata Knight Riders clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

Bollywood — Shahid Kapoor uploads an adorable video with daughter Misha; Amitabh Bachchan pens emotional tribute to Vinod Khanna

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.