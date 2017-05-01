Watch Top stories from the World of Crime
- Olympic Council of Asia president and FIFA Council member Sheikh Ahmed Alfahad Al Sabah steps down from his position amid of bribery allegations labelled on him.
- Brazilian oil and mining tycoon Eike Batista, who was once one of the richest men in the world, has left a notorious prison in Rio de Janeiro for house arrest ahead of a corruption trial.
- A Swiss man has been arrested in Frankfurt on suspicion of spying. German federal prosecutors said the man was suspected of having worked for the intelligence service of a foreign power since early 2012.
- Nepal’s first female chief justice has been suspended after the two largest parties in the ruling coalition filed an impeachment motion against her. They accuse her of delivering biased verdicts and interfering in the executive’s jurisdiction.
- A man shot dead by intruders, who broke into a house in Dorset has been named as 61-year-old Guy Hedger. Detectives have now launched a murder investigation to look into the case.
