News from across the World – Minimum wages in Venezuela hiked by 60%; German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Saudi Arabia
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
1 May 2017
12:49 PM
- Residents living near US military bases in Japan are facing the reality of living on the frontline of North Korea’s dispute with the United States. In the event of an attack from Pyongyang, they would have just minutes to shelter from incoming missiles. In recent days, there has been no end to threats from North Korea as it has continued to test fire rockets despite a UN ban. Donald Trump has responded by sending an aircraft carrier to nearby waters in a show of force.
- French centrist Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron and his far-right competitor Marin le Pen gave interviews to France Television. Both candidates were in full and final campaign mode ahead of the final run-off on May 7. Macron hit out at Le Pen and called her someone who fed on the anger of the French, but had no practical solution to their problems. Le Pen, on her part, said that she was not worried about Macron and looking forward to May 7.
- Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has announced that he is raising wages and handing out free homes as he tries to counter a strengthening protest movement calling for his removal. On his Sunday TV programme, Maduro ordered the country’s minimum wage be boosted 60% starting May 1, including mandatory food subsidies workers will earn at least 2,00,000 bolivares per month, or less than $50 at the black market exchange rate.
- German chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Saudi Arabia on Sunday to holds talks with the oil rich kingdom’s monarch King Salman. However, on the occasion, she chose not to wear the traditional head scarf or a traditional flowing black robe upon arrival in the kingdom, which has a strict dress code for women. She said the kingdom had progressed over equality, but was still far from reaching our understanding of equality.
- Two more people died in flooding in northwest Arkansas, raising the number of deaths from weekend storms in the state to 3. The fire department in the town of Harrison rescued a man and a pregnant woman from floodwaters overnight when their pickup truck was swept into swift-moving water. 2 children are also missing after a vehicle was swept off a bridge in Hindsville.
First Published
|
1 May 2017
12:49 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party