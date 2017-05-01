Bengaluru Wrap – Change in rural service rule for MBBS students; Hosakerehalli Lake undergoing revival & more
1 May 2017
- As part of an initiative to revive Bengaluru’s groundwater levels the Hosakerehalli Lake in Banashankari Stage III is undergoing revival at a cost of Rs 9.4 crores.
- Govt has passed an order which states that only those medical graduates, who have availed seats under the government quota, may have to do one-year mandatory rural service in the state.
- The Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road between Hardinge Circle and Gun House Circle, which was closed for the public from the 1st week of February on account of roadwork, has now been opened to traffic.
- Following several flooding incidents last year, the BBMP has asked citizens not to worry as it has identified 1,923 encroachments on storm water drains, of which 1,250 have been cleared.
- Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman has said that the Centre will take all possible steps to create an export market for black pepper, Bydagi chillies and other organic products grown in Karnataka in order to help farmers.
1 May 2017
