Crime Wrap – LS MP cuaght in ‘honeytrap’; Marijuana worth Rs 12 lakh seized in Chennai & more
- A Lok Sabha MP has lodged a police complaint alleging that he was filmed in an objectionable position by a woman and was asked for Rs 5 crores as extortion money. The hunt for the woman is on.
- Bengaluru Police have nabbed a man accused of strangulating his wife for concealing her first marriage from him. The man allegedly dumped his wife’s body in a wooded area in south east Bengaluru.
- A Hyderabad software engineer allegedly committed suicide as she was repeatedly harassed by her in-laws, who demanded additional dowry from her. The woman hanged herself at her Gangaram flat.
- Two men were admitted into RML Hospital on Sunday after they were allegedly thrown off the second floor of the Connaught Place Police Station. They allege that the Police beat them up before pushing them off.
- The Channai Police seized Marijuana worth Rs 12 lakh from an abandoned car in the Red Hills area on Sunday. A police patrol team, who was on the round, spotted an abandoned SUV carrying Marijuana.
