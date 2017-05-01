Chennai Wrap — OPS camp toughens stand; govt doctors’ body to go on strike & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
1 May 2017
7:02 PM
- Rebel AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam will launch a state-wide tour from May 5, virtually setting a 5-day deadline for merger talks. He will visit all 32 districts and meet supporters during the tour.
- The Tamil Nadu Government Doctors Association said its members will continue to fast and called a strike on May 8, to ensure its demands against the quashing of in-service marks and 50% reservation in PG medical seats for government doctors are met.
- The Madras University has taken a strict view by some private institutions that applied to it to start colleges as they didn’t have the state government’s permission. It rejected their applications and told them to get necessary permission by May 15.
- A former driver of ex-Tamil Nadu chief secretary S Rama Mohana Rao died after being knocked down by a private bus near Tambaram on Saturday night.
- Weather experts have predicted that the hot and humid weather in Chennai is soon to be taken over by some rains, which are predicted to make their appearance over the city in the next 24 hours.
First Published
|
1 May 2017
7:02 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party