LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Bollywood Wrap — Ranveer Singh again shows his witty side; Rajinikanth lauds ‘Baahubali 2’ & more

Bollywood Wrap — Ranveer Singh again shows his witty side; Rajinikanth lauds ‘Baahubali 2’ & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 7:28 PM

  • Ranveer Singh has proved once again that he is the most strange and extraordinary guy of B-Town. The actor took to Instagram and welcomed his fellow B-town colleague Katrina Kaif on the Instagram by posting a short video. The ‘Befikre’ star dubbed an old, funny Bollywood dialogue. He captioned the video, “Der aaye Durust aaye! Welcome to the random world of Instagram katrinakaif”.

  • The most awaited movie of the year ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’ has been receiving phenomenal response from the fans around the world. Recently, Superstar Rajnikanth took to twitter to appreciate Rajamouli and his team. He called Baahubali 2 India’s pride and said that SS Rajamouli is God’s own child. Rajinikanth saluted the efforts put by the team to create such a masterpiece.

  • After being appreciated for ‘Phillauri’, Anushka Sharma is now gearing up for ‘Pari’, the first co-production of her banner Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment. Along with Anushka, the movie will also feature Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee. In keeping with the actress and her Brother Karnesh Sharma’s effort to promote and empower new talent, the film will be helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy.

  • Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar has paid a tribute to the Father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. The 87-year-old Melody queen took to twitter to remember him on his 148th birth anniversary. Dada Sahib Phalke gave India its first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913 and went on to make 95 movies and 26 short films in 19 years of his career. She tweeted that no one can forget the creator of Indian film industry.

First Published | 1 May 2017 7:28 PM
Read News On:

Bahubali 2: The Conclusion

Dada Sahib Phalke

Der aaye Durust aaye

Karnesh Sharma

KatrinaKaif

Parambrata Chatterjee

Raja Harishchandra

Superstar Rajnikanth

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Khadi sales record 33% growth in 2016-17

Entertainment

‘Vivegam’ new poster — Special treat for Thala Ajith’s fans on his birthday!

National

Only few enjoy fruits of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’: Rahul Gandhi 

Sports

IPL 2017: Delhi’s Zaheer Khan ruled out of Hyderabad game

More Videos

Trend India — India embarks on space diplomacy like never before

What’s Trending — Top trending stories across social media platforms

IPL 2017: Riding high on win over KKR, Warner’s RPS take on Gujarat Lions

Tech and You — SAARC satellite ‘GSAT-09’ to be launched on may 5; China, Europe plan to build ‘moon village’

Kolkata Wrap — Officials hopeful over East-West metro; ‘Unseasonal’ H1N1 virus strikes & more

Hollywood Wrap — Tom Cruise shoots stunts for MI-6; Disney to open new theme park & more

Socially Online — Turkey bans Wikipedia; FB accussed of targeting young children & more

Chennai Wrap — OPS camp toughens stand; govt doctors’ body to go on strike & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.