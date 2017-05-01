Bollywood Wrap — Ranveer Singh again shows his witty side; Rajinikanth lauds ‘Baahubali 2’ & more
- Ranveer Singh has proved once again that he is the most strange and extraordinary guy of B-Town. The actor took to Instagram and welcomed his fellow B-town colleague Katrina Kaif on the Instagram by posting a short video. The ‘Befikre’ star dubbed an old, funny Bollywood dialogue. He captioned the video, “Der aaye Durust aaye! Welcome to the random world of Instagram katrinakaif”.
- The most awaited movie of the year ‘Bahubali – The Conclusion’ has been receiving phenomenal response from the fans around the world. Recently, Superstar Rajnikanth took to twitter to appreciate Rajamouli and his team. He called Baahubali 2 India’s pride and said that SS Rajamouli is God’s own child. Rajinikanth saluted the efforts put by the team to create such a masterpiece.
- After being appreciated for ‘Phillauri’, Anushka Sharma is now gearing up for ‘Pari’, the first co-production of her banner Clean Slate Films and KriArj Entertainment. Along with Anushka, the movie will also feature Bengali star Parambrata Chatterjee. In keeping with the actress and her Brother Karnesh Sharma’s effort to promote and empower new talent, the film will be helmed by debutant director Prosit Roy.
- Bharat Ratna singer Lata Mangeshkar has paid a tribute to the Father of Indian cinema, Dadasaheb Phalke. The 87-year-old Melody queen took to twitter to remember him on his 148th birth anniversary. Dada Sahib Phalke gave India its first full-length feature film Raja Harishchandra in 1913 and went on to make 95 movies and 26 short films in 19 years of his career. She tweeted that no one can forget the creator of Indian film industry.
