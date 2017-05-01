Hollywood Wrap — Tom Cruise shoots stunts for MI-6; Disney to open new theme park & more
1 May 2017
- Tom Cruise was spotted filming a dangerous motorcycle stunt in central Paris for the 6th film in the Mission Impossible franchise. The star will reprise his role as secret agent Ethan Hunt in the film. The film is titled MI 6-Mission Impossible and also stars franchise regular Simon Pegg, comedian Alec Baldwin and Man Of Steel star Henry Cavill in pivotal roles. It is helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, who also directed the 5th film of the series Mission Impossible: Rogue Nation.
- Disney will open its latest theme park in May, based on 2009 sci-fi blockbuster Avatar. The park will be titled Pandora: The World of Avatar and will open on May 27. Visitors to the park will be allowed to take selfies and photographs. The hallmark of the park is the 156-foot-tall floating mountain structure. There are also gardens with plants the colours of avocado, pomegranate and mangoes.
- The Tribeca Film Festival came to an end with a 45th anniversary screening of The Godfather followed by a screening of The Godfather: Part II. Cast members including Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, James Caan, Diane Keaton and Talia Shire joined director Francis Ford Coppola and moderator Taylor Hackford for a 90 minute conversation about the film. Many Hollywood biggies, including Leonardo diCaprio attended the screening.
- Ukrainian capital Kiev is all set to host the upcoming Eurovision 2017 singing competition. In the lead up to the event, fan zones are being set up all across the city. One such fan zone was also set up in the famous Sophievaska Square. Kiev won the right to host the competition after its victory in Eurovision 2016 that was held in the Swedish capital city of Stockholm. More than 40 countries are expected to participate in this year’s contest that will be held from May 9 to May 13.
1 May 2017
