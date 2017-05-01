Tech and You — SAARC satellite ‘GSAT-09’ to be launched on may 5; China, Europe plan to build ‘moon village’
1 May 2017
- Japanese company GEN Corporation has developed a personal helicopter named the GEN H-4. ‘GEN H-4’ is a personal helicopter that’s steered using a control bar which makes it easy to fly. It reaches speeds up to 55 mph, and can fly for up to an hour. These helicopters are designed for personal joy rides and the company plans to price them at $3,00,000.
- A US scientist has developed a mathematical model for a viable time machine. Ben Tippett, from University of British Columbia in Canada, has created a formula that describes a method for time travel. Using Einstein’s theory, Tippett said that the curvature of space-time accounts for the curved orbits of the planets. He further added that his model of a time machine uses the curved space-time to bend time into a circle for the passengers, not in a straight line.
- Chinese and European space agencies are in talks to collaborate over building the first-ever “moon village” that could serve as a launching pad for deep space missions. The plan was first revealed by Tian Yulong, the secretary general of China’s space agency. Johann-Dietrich Worner, the director general of the 22-member European Space Agency, has described its proposed “moon village” as a potential international launching pad for future deep space missions, such as to Mars, and a chance to develop tourism or even lunar mining.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that the “South Asia satellite” being built by India for use by countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation region will be launched on May 5. The satellite called GSAT-09 enables full range of applications and services in the areas of telecommunication and broadcasting applications. The 2,230 kg satellite was built by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is cuboid in shape and built around a central cylinder has a mission life of over 12 years.
- Researchers have developed a technique which allows doctors treat glaucoma, by detecting the disease 10 years earlier than was previously possible. The technique, called DARC i.e detection of apposing retinal cells, uses a specially developed fluorescent marker, which attaches to cell proteins when injected into patients. The sick cells then appear as white fluorescent spots during the eye examination.
