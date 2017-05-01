Kolkata Wrap — Officials hopeful over East-West metro; ‘Unseasonal’ H1N1 virus strikes & more
1 May 2017
- A team of Kolkata Metro officials inspected the ongoing boring work under the Hooghly river and said that the project would meet its December 2019 deadline.
- The air-conditioned rakes of Metro Railway are being refurbished at the Noapara shed to address the frequent complaint by commuters of defective cooling during summer.
- A day after late-night accident claimed a life of model and host Sonika Singh Chauhan, Lalbazar police have started listing out measures that need to be implemented in order to avoid crashes during night time.
- A 28-year-old woman from Kalyani died due to swine flu at a Kolkata hospital, taking this year’s death toll from this disease to 2. A week ago, a four-year-old boy had died of the same disease.
- Due to the tax exemptions by state government and upsurge in tourism, Bagdogra airport has recorded a 40% surge in passenger traffic in 2016-17 compared to the figure in 2015-16.
