Socially Online — Turkey bans Wikipedia; FB accussed of targeting young children & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 7:30 PM

  • Turkey expanded its crackdown on dissent and free expression as it banned Wikipedia citing a law that allows it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.

  • Facebook has apologised for reportedly allowing advertisers to target emotionally vulnerable people as young as 14 in Australia and New Zealand, after a 23-page document was obtained by a newspaper.

  • The co-founders of location-based messaging app Yik Yak have announced that it will be closed down next week. With summer break on the horizon, they decided to pull the plug on it.

  • Instagram has achieved yet another impressive milestone. The app now has 700 million monthly active users, up from 600 million just less than four months ago.

  • Twitter is now a 24×7 streaming video service, beginning with news. A private finance news site will produce exclusive video content for Twitter that will play 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

First Published | 1 May 2017 7:30 PM
