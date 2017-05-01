Socially Online — Turkey bans Wikipedia; FB accussed of targeting young children & more
1 May 2017
- Turkey expanded its crackdown on dissent and free expression as it banned Wikipedia citing a law that allows it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
- Facebook has apologised for reportedly allowing advertisers to target emotionally vulnerable people as young as 14 in Australia and New Zealand, after a 23-page document was obtained by a newspaper.
- The co-founders of location-based messaging app Yik Yak have announced that it will be closed down next week. With summer break on the horizon, they decided to pull the plug on it.
- Instagram has achieved yet another impressive milestone. The app now has 700 million monthly active users, up from 600 million just less than four months ago.
- Twitter is now a 24×7 streaming video service, beginning with news. A private finance news site will produce exclusive video content for Twitter that will play 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
1 May 2017
