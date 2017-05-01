Trend India — India embarks on space diplomacy like never before

ISRO is set to launch ‘The South Asia Satellite’ In May, which marks the beginning of India’s New Age of Space Diplomacy.

India is flexing its expertise of space technology by embarking on an unparalleled ‘stratospheric diplomacy’ through a special Rs 450 crore gift for south Asians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that the SAARC Satellite will be launched on May 5. The satellite is known as ‘GSAT-09’.

The 2,230 kg satellite is being built by the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is cuboid in shape and built around a central cylinder that has a mission life of over 12 years.

The satellite was announced by Prime Minister Modi in 2014 SAARC summit, which was held in Nepal.

The satellite called GSAT-09 enables full range of applications and services in the areas of telecommunication and broadcasting applications.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:10 PM