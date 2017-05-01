The News Trend — May 1 is celebrated as International Worker’s Day

On May 1 every year, the world observes International Worker’s Day, most commonly known as International Labour Day.

As the name suggests, it is a day that celebrates the labourers and working classes all over the world. The celebrations consist mainly of street demonstrations and marches. It is also called May Day and is an official holiday in several European countries.

The date was chosen by the Second International, a pan-national organization of socialist and communist political parties, to commemorate the Haymarket affair, which occurred in Chicago on May 4, 1886.

Some countries celebrate Labour Day on other dates significant to them, such as the United States, which celebrates Labour Day on the first Monday of September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to salute determination of countless workers, who play a major role in India’s progress every day.

First Published | 1 May 2017 10:08 PM