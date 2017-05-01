LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. The News Trend — May 1 is celebrated as International Worker’s Day

The News Trend — May 1 is celebrated as International Worker’s Day

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 1 May 2017 10:08 PM

On May 1 every year, the world observes International Worker’s Day, most commonly known as International Labour Day.

As the name suggests, it is a day that celebrates the labourers and working classes all over the world. The celebrations consist mainly of street demonstrations and marches. It is also called May Day and is an official holiday in several European countries.

The date was chosen by the Second International, a pan-national organization of socialist and communist political parties, to commemorate the Haymarket affair, which occurred in Chicago on May 4, 1886.

Some countries celebrate Labour Day on other dates significant to them, such as the United States, which celebrates Labour Day on the first Monday of September.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to salute determination of countless workers, who play a major role in India’s progress every day.

This story is trending on many social media platforms, especially GOOGLE TRENDS, with huge public interest.

First Published | 1 May 2017 10:08 PM
Read News On:

Google Trends

international labour day

International Workers Day

May Day

pan-national organization

Prime Ministern Narendra Modi

Second International

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Wheat arrival in Haryana nearly 70 lakh tonnes

Entertainment

‘Vivegam’ new poster — Special treat for Thala Ajith’s fans on his birthday!

National

LPG hiked by Rs 2, kerosene by 26 paise

Sports

IPL 2017: Delhi’s Zaheer Khan ruled out of Hyderabad game

More Videos

Trend India — India embarks on space diplomacy like never before

What’s Trending — Top trending stories across social media platforms

IPL 2017: Riding high on win over KKR, Warner’s RPS take on Gujarat Lions

Tech and You — SAARC satellite ‘GSAT-09’ to be launched on may 5; China, Europe plan to build ‘moon village’

Kolkata Wrap — Officials hopeful over East-West metro; ‘Unseasonal’ H1N1 virus strikes & more

Hollywood Wrap — Tom Cruise shoots stunts for MI-6; Disney to open new theme park & more

Socially Online — Turkey bans Wikipedia; FB accussed of targeting young children & more

Bollywood Wrap — Ranveer Singh again shows his witty side; Rajinikanth lauds ‘Baahubali 2’ & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.