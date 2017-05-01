What’s Trending — Top trending stories across social media platforms

FACEBOOK: Delhi Daredevils were thrashed By Kings XI Punjab by 10 wickets. The Daredevils were bundled out by Punjab for a paltry total of 67 runs.

TWITTER: The WWE arena was electrified, when two powerhouses collided at the PAYBACK series pay per view event. Braun Strowman defeated Roman Reigns in the main event but the brawl continued outside the ring.

INSTAGRAM: Actress Katrina Kaif uploaded an image of her reading a book while getting ready and captioned it “Finding inner peace whilst getting ready.”

Russian Tennis ace Maria Sharapova posted a click of her recent visit to Madrid

Pakistani singer-songwriter Momina Mustehsan shared an image from the Huma Awards 2017.

YOUTUBE: A tornado was captured in the camera in Canton Texas and vicinity. This tornado is considered to be the worse of five tornadoes impacting Canton Texas and vicinity. This story trended on YouTube.

First Published | 1 May 2017 9:09 PM