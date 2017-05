IPL 2017: Riding high on win over KKR, Warner’s RPS take on Gujarat Lions

Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steven Smith won the toss and opted to bowl against Gujarat Lions in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here on Monday.

For Pune, Ben Stokes and Shardul Thakur have been brought in, replacing Deepak Chahar and Lockie Ferguson respectively.

In the visiting team, injured Andrew Tye and Irfan Pathan have been replaced with Dwayne Smith and Pradeep Sangwan.

First Published | 1 May 2017 8:59 PM