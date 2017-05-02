Watch Top stories from the World of Business

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday pitched for free trade agreement with India as a starting point to expand the field of bilateral economic ties. Erdogan said that the two countries should also explore the possibility of trade in local currency to deal with exchange rate fluctuations. He called Turkey as an ideal hub for investment and production, given its geographic location.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has started the consultation process to frame rules for network testing before a full-fledged commercial launch of a telecom operator. The move is apparently taken in the light of the controversy that erupted at the time of Reliance Jio’s commercial launch. The testing will be done before the commercial launch of services including, enrolment of customers for the trial and the duration of the test-phase.

Toyota and Nissan reported strong growth in domestic sales figures for the month of April with their new and recently updated models doing quick business. Toyota Motors registered a 52 % growth in sales- compared to figures in April last year. Nissan also registered 39 % growth in domestic sales. With the launch of X-Trail hybrid slated for later in the year, the company is eyeing a 5% in the market share by 2020.

Myntra.com is in advanced discussions with Ralph Lauren for an online exclusive deal in India. An agreement is expected to come out as early as this week or the next. As per reports, the New York-based fashion house Ralph Lauren is looking to sign 2 different dealers for its products in India- one for the online platform and the other for the retail stores. For its retail outlets, the company is in talks for a franchisee agreement with Aditya Birla Fashion.

Air India’s regional subsidiary Alliance Air will lease 10 small 72-seater aircraft from Dubai Aerospace Enterprise this year to expand under the airline’s Connect India programme and the government’s regional connectivity scheme-UDAN. Planes are scheduled to be delivered throughout 2017. With UDAN scheme, the govt aims to provide affordable fares at Rs 2,500 on one-hour flights.

