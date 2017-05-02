Sports Wrap – Mumbai Indians top the IPL 2017 table; Mark Selby wins 3rd snooker world title

Mumbai Indians went to the top of IPL table with tense 5-wicket win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore while Rising Pune Supergiant recovered from 42-4 to record 5-wicket win vs Gujarat Lions.

Azhar Ali was not out on 81 while fellow opener Ahmed Shehzad rode his luck to score 70 as Pakistan reached 172-3, trailing West Indies by 140 runs at stumps on day 2 of 2nd Test at Bridgetown.

Last season’s runners-up Atletico Madrid will face holders and city rivals Real Madrid in a much-anticipated 1st leg of UEFA Champions League semi-finals at the Vicente Calderon Stadium.

Spain’s Tommy Robredo defeated Russia’s Evgeny Donskoy 6-3, 6-2 to qualify for round 4 of the Estoril Open clay court tournament 2017 in Cascais, Portugal.

Mark Selby of England came back from 10-4 down to beat Scotland’s John Higgins 16-12 to win his 3rd snooker world championship, his 3rd in the last 4 years.

First Published | 2 May 2017 10:11 AM