LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Metro Wrap – Delhi LG Anil Baijal reviews air pollution situation; Mumbai-Goa highway to be widened

Metro Wrap – Delhi LG Anil Baijal reviews air pollution situation; Mumbai-Goa highway to be widened

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 May 2017 10:19 AM

  • DELHI: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal chaired an emergency meeting over pollution in the capital and approved an action plan to convert solid waste generated to energy or recycled products.

  • BENGALURU: In a development that may make the ride to Kempegowda International Airport smoother, a detailed proposal has been submitted to the state cabinet on developing 4 new approach routes.

  • MUMBAI: 31,000 trees will be chopped in a stretch of 91km, which is part of the 366km stretch of the Mumbai-Goa highway which is to be widened into 4 lanes.

  • CHENNAI: Modernised ventilation and air conditioning systems will be installed at Chennai Metro’s underground stations to provide commuters respite from the heat.

  • BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George has said that the proposed tunnel project to decongest the city will cost a whopping Rs. 600 per kilometre.

  • DELHI: In a blunt message to Delhi government, the Delhi High Court said that unless senior officers get out of their AC offices, nothing will prevent dengue and chikungunya outbreak.

  • CHENNAI: The Chennai International Airport scrapped announcements at its domestic terminal from Monday, in an initiative to curb noise pollution.

  • KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court, calling its order to conduct his medical examination an insult to a Dalit judge.

  • HYDERABAD: Weather experts have predicted that a trough across the western coast will bring rain and thunderstorm in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana in next 24 hours.

  • MUMBAI: World’s heaviest woman, Egypt’s Eman Ahmed is still at Saifee Hospital despite reports that she may be transferred to an Abu Dhabi hospital amid a bitter tussle between doctors and her family.

First Published | 2 May 2017 10:19 AM
Read News On:

Abu Dhabi hospital

Chennai International Airport

Chennai Metro

Mumbai-Goa highway

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Nearly 70 lakh tonnes of wheat arrives in Haryana’s grain markets

Entertainment

Twinkle Khanna pokes fun at Arnab Goswami’s letter-writing Republic TV video

National

Rajasthan’s turn now! All-woman patrol units deployed to prevent eve-teasing

Sports

Chile Open: Top seed paddler Soumyajit Ghosh bags singles, doubles titles

More Videos

Sports Wrap – Mumbai Indians top the IPL 2017 table; Mark Selby wins 3rd snooker world title

Watch Top stories from the World of Business

The News Trend — May 1 is celebrated as International Worker’s Day

Trend India — India embarks on space diplomacy like never before

What’s Trending — Top trending stories across social media platforms

IPL 2017: Riding high on win over KKR, Warner’s RPS take on Gujarat Lions

Tech and You — SAARC satellite ‘GSAT-09’ to be launched on may 5; China, Europe plan to build ‘moon village’

Kolkata Wrap — Officials hopeful over East-West metro; ‘Unseasonal’ H1N1 virus strikes & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.