Metro Wrap – Delhi LG Anil Baijal reviews air pollution situation; Mumbai-Goa highway to be widened

DELHI: Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal chaired an emergency meeting over pollution in the capital and approved an action plan to convert solid waste generated to energy or recycled products.

BENGALURU: In a development that may make the ride to Kempegowda International Airport smoother, a detailed proposal has been submitted to the state cabinet on developing 4 new approach routes.

MUMBAI: 31,000 trees will be chopped in a stretch of 91km, which is part of the 366km stretch of the Mumbai-Goa highway which is to be widened into 4 lanes.

CHENNAI: Modernised ventilation and air conditioning systems will be installed at Chennai Metro's underground stations to provide commuters respite from the heat.

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George has said that the proposed tunnel project to decongest the city will cost a whopping Rs. 600 per kilometre.

DELHI: In a blunt message to Delhi government, the Delhi High Court said that unless senior officers get out of their AC offices, nothing will prevent dengue and chikungunya outbreak.

CHENNAI: The Chennai International Airport scrapped announcements at its domestic terminal from Monday, in an initiative to curb noise pollution.

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan hit back at the Supreme Court, calling its order to conduct his medical examination an insult to a Dalit judge.

HYDERABAD: Weather experts have predicted that a trough across the western coast will bring rain and thunderstorm in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana in next 24 hours.

MUMBAI: World's heaviest woman, Egypt's Eman Ahmed is still at Saifee Hospital despite reports that she may be transferred to an Abu Dhabi hospital amid a bitter tussle between doctors and her family.

First Published | 2 May 2017 10:19 AM