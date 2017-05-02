In Your World — Donald Trump open to meeting N Korea’s Kim; ex-British PM Tony Blair to return to politics & more
By NewsX Bureau
Updated:
2 May 2017
12:34 PM
- US President Donald Trump on Monday said that he would be open to meeting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un under the right circumstances. He said that he would be honoured to meet him and such a meeting would also be appropriate. He however, did not set any timeline for the meeting nor did he lay down any conditions for it. A White House spokesperson however said that some conditions would of course have to be met before such a meeting could take place.
- Former British PM Tony Blair has proposed to emerge from his self-imposed exile from active politics and to get his hands dirty again. He said that he wants to have an influence on the Brexit negotiations but he will not contest the June 8 general elections. He said that Brexit has given him a direct motivation to get more involved in the politics, and that he is aware he will have to face criticism for his plunge back into politics.
- The Palestinian militant group has published a new policy document, a first since its founding charter in 1988 which was condemned for its anti-Jewish language. It says its struggle is not with the Jews but the “occupying Zionist aggressors”. The new policy document shows a willingness to accept an interim Palestinian state within pre-1967 boundaries, without recognising Israel. The text is being seen as an effort by Hamas to soften its stand.
- The two rivals in France’s presidential race have traded accusations at the start of the last week of campaigning. While Le Pen called Macron a candidate of continuity, Macron said he will fight until the end against Le Pen’s ideas “of what constitutes democracy”. Clashes also broke out on May Day between police and protesters from 3 trade unions, leaving five officers hurt. Referring to the incident, Le Pen said this was the kind of mess she no longer wanted to see on France’s streets.
- There has been uproar in Malaysia over the organisers of a chess championship banning a young girl from participating because of her dress. The 12 year old girls’ coach said that his pupil was told that she was violating the sport’s dress code as her over-the-knee children’s dress was “too seductive”. The Malaysian Chess Federation has said that the accusation was under investigation.
2 May 2017
12:34 PM
