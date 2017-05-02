Bengaluru Wrap — Govt’s tunnel project to decongest city; Sholay experience in 3D & more
2 May 2017
- Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George has said that the proposed tunnel project to decongest the city will cost a whopping Rs. 600 per kilometre.
- Despite the Centre’s renewed efforts to promote Hindi language in south India, Karnataka is facing a huge shortage of Hindi teachers in government primary and secondary schools.
- Bengaluru will get its first 2 waste-to-energy plants with a capacity of generating about 80MW of power in the next 2 years. The BBMP has floated tenders for the units to be set up in Kannahalli and Mavallipura.
- In a development that may make the ride to Kempegowda International Airport smoother, a detailed proposal has been submitted to the state cabinet on developing 4 new approach routes.
- The “virtual 3D” tour in Ramanagara district where the iconic film Sholay was shot will not include the area of villain Gabbar Singh as it falls under a protected site. The plan is to create a virtual reality village where fans of the film can experience scenes from it.
