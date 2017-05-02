Kolkata Wrap — Bengal BJP leader insults CM Mamata; Justice CS Karnan hits out at SC & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
2 May 2017
3:38 PM
- West Bengal BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal called CM Mamata Banerjee a eunuch during a program at Chandrakona Road. The statement triggered massive outrage and an FIR was lodged against him.
- Preliminary report into the death of model Sonika Chauhan in a car crash early Saturday has revealed that the car’s airbags didn’t open due to angular impact and this is what led to her death.
- Controversial Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan has called Supreme Court’s order to conduct medical test on him as an insult to a Dalit. Justice Karnan said he would not give any test and called the order erroneous and ridiculous.
- Gaurav Jasval, a resident of Salt Lake was arrested in connection with a late-night brawl that took place at Shimmers nightclub in Sector V on Holi eve on Sunday, March 12.
- The Visva-Bharati University has started a certificate-level course to make Indian soldiers learn the Chinese language. 25 Indian Army personnel have been admitted for the course.
First Published
|
2 May 2017
3:38 PM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party