  Kolkata Wrap — Bengal BJP leader insults CM Mamata; Justice CS Karnan hits out at SC & more

Kolkata Wrap — Bengal BJP leader insults CM Mamata; Justice CS Karnan hits out at SC & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 May 2017 3:38 PM

  • West Bengal BJP leader Shyamapada Mondal called CM Mamata Banerjee a eunuch during a program at Chandrakona Road. The statement triggered massive outrage and an FIR was lodged against him.

  • Preliminary report into the death of model Sonika Chauhan in a car crash early Saturday has revealed that the car’s airbags didn’t open due to angular impact and this is what led to her death.

  • Controversial Calcutta High Court Judge CS Karnan has called Supreme Court’s order to conduct medical test on him as an insult to a Dalit. Justice Karnan said he would not give any test and called the order erroneous and ridiculous.

  • Gaurav Jasval, a resident of Salt Lake was arrested in connection with a late-night brawl that took place at Shimmers nightclub in Sector V on Holi eve on Sunday, March 12.

  • The Visva-Bharati University has started a certificate-level course to make Indian soldiers learn the Chinese language. 25 Indian Army personnel have been admitted for the course.

2 May 2017
