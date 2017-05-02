World Crime — 41 activists murdered in Colombia in 4 months; Willesden anti-terror raids, 3 women arrested & more
2 May 2017
- The UN’s High Commissioner for Human Rights has raised the alarm over the fact that 41 activists have been killed in Colombia so far in 2017 after the peace deal was signed.
- A 16-year-old was arrested by Dutch police on suspicion of identity theft after she ran away last month from Tennessee to Amsterdam to meet someone she had been chatting with online.
- A young Irish boxer was attacked in the face by a group of men wearing tracksuits while he was on a night out with his girlfriend in Belfast.
- 3 women have been arrested during the anti-terror operation in London on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts.
- A traffic stop resulted in a police raid at a nearby home in the Airport Heights area on Beauford Place. 2 people were later arrested by the cops for drug trafficking.
2 May 2017
