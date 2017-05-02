LIVE TV
  3. Crime Wrap — Witness in Sadan Scam threatens to withdraw; 26 people caught with fake IPL tickets & more

Crime Wrap — Witness in Sadan Scam threatens to withdraw; 26 people caught with fake IPL tickets & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 May 2017 4:06 PM

  • MUMBAI: A key witness in the Maharashtra Sadan scam, in which former home minister Chhagan Bhujbal is involved, has informed the investigation officer that he is being threatened to withdraw from the case.

  • MUMBAI: A cheating case has been registered at the Marine Drive police station after 26 persons were found trying to enter Wankhede stadium with fake tickets for an IPL match between Mumbai & Bangalore.

  • DELHI: A group of men went on the rampage at the official bungalow of BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, after his car allegedly collided with a Wagon R on North Avenue, causing it to overturn.

  • DELHI: The JNU Students’ Union has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Investigation Cell against 3 Twitter accounts for abuse of the university’s reputation and its women students.

  • HYDERABAD: After the installation of GPS tracking system on the supply vehicles to prevent diversion of PDS rice by road, few corrupts have taken to the rail route to divert the subsidy rice to the open market.

First Published | 2 May 2017 4:06 PM
