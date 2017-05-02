LIVE TV
  Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu speaks exclusively to NewsX

Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu speaks exclusively to NewsX

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 May 2017 6:16 PM

In the interview the envoy dispelled fears of the impact on Indians due to the scraping of the 457 visa program. While she stressed on the fact that any Govt had an obligation towards its own people she added, “doesn’t mean we are sitting our doors”. The review was carried out to check on those who were entering Australia without requisite qualifications.

She also emphasised that Australia and her people are determined and any case of that could be racist in nature is unacceptable and the laws of the land will hold the perpetrators accountable.

The envoy spoke on the finalisation of CECA, enhancement of trade ties, support to India’s bid to NSG membership, fight against terrorism, security and defence cooperation.

First Published | 2 May 2017 6:16 PM
