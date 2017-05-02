LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. New ICC model to reduce BCCI revenue share

New ICC model to reduce BCCI revenue share

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 2 May 2017 8:53 PM

Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Friday hinted that the call on India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy will be taken in the Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on May 7 in New Delhi.

India’s participation in the Champions Trophy starting June 1 is in doubt following a landmark vote by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that went against the BCCI and means their share of the financial pot from global events will suffer a significant cut.

The BCCI had already missed Tuesday’s deadline to submit their squad for the eight-team 50-overs tournament and according to reports a boycott is being considered by factions within the embattled governing body.

“The SGM will be held on May 7 in Delhi. The next course of action will be decided there,” Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils here.

The BCCI was thrashed 1-9 when representatives of all other member nations, except Chaudhary, voted in favour of a change in the governance structure.

First Published | 2 May 2017 8:48 PM
Read News On:

Board of Control for Cricket

Champions Trophy starting June 1

Secretary Amitabh Choudhary

SGM

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Uber launches food delivery app UberEATS in India

Entertainment

‘Vishwaroopam 2’ first look poster released in Hindi and Tamil

National

As a mark of protest, MGNREGA workers return Rs 5 hike to PM Modi

Sports

PWL superstars Marwa Amri, Odunayo bag gold at African Championship

More Videos

Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu speaks exclusively to NewsX

Crime Wrap — Witness in Sadan Scam threatens to withdraw; 26 people caught with fake IPL tickets & more

World Crime — 41 activists murdered in Colombia in 4 months; Willesden anti-terror raids, 3 women arrested & more

Kolkata Wrap — Bengal BJP leader insults CM Mamata; Justice CS Karnan hits out at SC & more

In Your World — Donald Trump open to meeting N Korea’s Kim; ex-British PM Tony Blair to return to politics & more

Bengaluru Wrap — Govt’s tunnel project to decongest city; Sholay experience in 3D & more

Metro Wrap – Delhi LG Anil Baijal reviews air pollution situation; Mumbai-Goa highway to be widened

Sports Wrap – Mumbai Indians top the IPL 2017 table; Mark Selby wins 3rd snooker world title

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.