New ICC model to reduce BCCI revenue share

Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) acting Secretary Amitabh Choudhary on Friday hinted that the call on India’s participation in the ICC Champions Trophy will be taken in the Special General Meeting (SGM) to be held on May 7 in New Delhi.

India’s participation in the Champions Trophy starting June 1 is in doubt following a landmark vote by the International Cricket Council (ICC) that went against the BCCI and means their share of the financial pot from global events will suffer a significant cut.

The BCCI had already missed Tuesday’s deadline to submit their squad for the eight-team 50-overs tournament and according to reports a boycott is being considered by factions within the embattled governing body.

“The SGM will be held on May 7 in Delhi. The next course of action will be decided there,” Choudhary told reporters on the sidelines of the Indian Premier League (IPL) game between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils here.

The BCCI was thrashed 1-9 when representatives of all other member nations, except Chaudhary, voted in favour of a change in the governance structure.

First Published | 2 May 2017 8:48 PM