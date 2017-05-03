Business Wrap — 25 railway stations to be redeveloped; PM Modi reviews GST roll-out preparedness & more

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that bidding for the redevelopment of 25 railways stations will begin soon. 25 of the country’s most prominent railway stations will be redeveloped at a minimum investment of Rs 30,000 crore. Several big real estate players have already expressed interest in the project, which will be one of the country’s largest Public Private Partnership projects.

Uber Technologies Inc. has started its food delivery service UberEATS in Mumbai. The company had announced the launch of the service in January and began operations on Tuesday with over 200 restaurants as partners. The company has appointed Bhavik Rathod as the head of the food delivery vertical. Rathod was earlier the general manager for south and west for Uber’s ride-hailing business.

Amazon India is doubling its storage capacity with the addition of 14 more fulfilment centres, taking its total number of centres in India to 41. Out of these 14, 7 will be specialised centres for storage and handling of large appliances and furniture that requires different type of expertise. Amazon’s expansion is owing to its growing prime customer base, which enjoys fast shipping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a high-level meeting with key officials from the Finance Ministry to review the preparedness to roll out the Goods and Services Tax. The government is looking at July 1 as the date for the GST roll-out. The GST is the biggest indirect tax reform since Independence. Apart from reviewing GST roll-out, the PM also discussed progress on the central government’s anti-black money measures.

Indian Railways and IRCTC have announced two new circuits of their flagship luxury train Maharajas’ Express, this year. As part of the promotional campaign for the new circuits, the railways is offering one free ticket on the booking of first adult on twin sharing at full cost. The new routes of the luxury express will cover West and South India. The Maharaja’s express began operations in 2010 and has won the “leading luxury train of the world” award since 2012.

