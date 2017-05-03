LIVE TV
World Crime — Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader; buses torched in Rio De Janeiro & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 May 2017 10:26 AM

  • Mexican prosecutors said that they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders, who launched a struggle for control of the gang following the re-arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

  • Several public buses were set on fire in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. The Brazilian military police said that it was possible gang retaliation for a large anti-drug operation. Police arrested 26 men and 17 automatic rifles later in the day.

  • The US Department of Justice has reportedly decided not to charge two white cops, who shot and killed a black man in Louisiana last summer.

  • A man was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old youth. The accused has been convicted of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, as well as two further charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

  • The Batavia police said they have arrested three teenagers and put them behind bars. The teenagers were accused in a botched burglary, where gunfire erupted. Police claim that no one was hurt in the gun fire.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:26 AM
