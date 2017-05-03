World Crime — Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader; buses torched in Rio De Janeiro & more

Mexican prosecutors said that they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders, who launched a struggle for control of the gang following the re-arrest of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Several public buses were set on fire in Rio de Janeiro on Tuesday. The Brazilian military police said that it was possible gang retaliation for a large anti-drug operation. Police arrested 26 men and 17 automatic rifles later in the day.

The US Department of Justice has reportedly decided not to charge two white cops, who shot and killed a black man in Louisiana last summer.

A man was sentenced to 7 years of imprisonment for raping a 17-year-old youth. The accused has been convicted of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, as well as two further charges of unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.

The Batavia police said they have arrested three teenagers and put them behind bars. The teenagers were accused in a botched burglary, where gunfire erupted. Police claim that no one was hurt in the gun fire.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:26 AM