  Crime Wrap — Woman who tried to blackmail MP held; 6 constables arrested for gambling & more

Crime Wrap — Woman who tried to blackmail MP held; 6 constables arrested for gambling & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 May 2017 10:33 AM

  • DELHI: A 40-year-old woman who allegedly honey-trapped parliamentarian KC Patel and then blackmailed him has been held and booked under charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy, and under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

  • KOLKATA: The kin of model Sonika Singh Chauhan, who died in a car crash on Rashbehari Avenue, have lodged a specific complaint against actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was driving when the accident took place.

  • MUMBAI: The MHB police claim to have caught the man who strangulated a 22-yr-old newly-wed woman to death last month. The accused, a 25-yr-old from UP, was the woman’s husband and was forced to marry her.

  • DELHI: Letters allegedly written by the inmates of an observation home for girls in the Nirmal Chhaya complex allege abuse and forced retention in the shelter home. The inmates complained to the DCW and Delhi state legal services authority about their condition earlier this month.

  • HYDERABAD: Six constables were caught red-handed while gambling at Saifabad on Tuesday night. Rs 2.5 lakh was seized from their possession.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:33 AM
Read News On:

Delhi state legal services authority

extortion and criminal conspiracy

Honey Trap

KC Patel

Nirmal Chhaya complex

Rashbehari Avenue

Saifabad

Sonika Singh Chauhan

Vikram Chatterjee

