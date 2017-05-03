LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — DD beat SRH by 6 wickets; Real Madrid on the brink of UEFA final & more

Sports Wrap — DD beat SRH by 6 wickets; Real Madrid on the brink of UEFA final & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 3 May 2017 10:34 AM

  • A collective effort from the Delhi Daredevils top order made a target of 186 runs look easy as they achieved it for a loss of four wickets with five balls to spare. Corey Anderson remained unbeaten for 41 of just 24 balls.

  • Azhar Ali and captain Misbah-ul-Haq hit 105 and 99, respectively for Pakistan on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies on Tuesday. At Stumps, the hosts were 41 runs behind with 9 wickets in their hand in the second innings.

  • Indian hopes of making the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey final dimmed on Tuesday as they went down 1-3 to Australia. The team received a blow when the captain goalkeeper Sreejesh PR went off the field with an injured knee.

  • Real Madrid inched a step closer to the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday when they routed Atletico Madrid 3-0 in their first-leg semi-final match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

  • Former U.S Open champion Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro demolished Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-1, 6-3 to kick-off his campaign at the Estoril Open with an easy win.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:34 AM
Read News On:

Corey Anderson

Hockey Final

ndian Premier League 10

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

SpiceJet aircraft branded with Telangana tourist destinations

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra’s Ralph Lauren trench coat at Met Gala makes Twitterati ‘go gaga’

National

Lalu Yadav slams NITI Aayog’s proposal for simultaneous Lok Sabha & Assembly Elections; calls for united front againt PM Modi

Sports

IPL 2017: It’s been a little bogey playing away, says David Warner

More Videos

Metro Wrap — Parents stage protest in Bengaluru; Delhi LG seeks report on BRT dismantling & more

Crime Wrap — Woman who tried to blackmail MP held; 6 constables arrested for gambling & more

Business Wrap — 25 railway stations to be redeveloped; PM Modi reviews GST roll-out preparedness & more

World Crime — Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader; buses torched in Rio De Janeiro & more

New ICC model to reduce BCCI revenue share

Australian High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu speaks exclusively to NewsX

Crime Wrap — Witness in Sadan Scam threatens to withdraw; 26 people caught with fake IPL tickets & more

World Crime — 41 activists murdered in Colombia in 4 months; Willesden anti-terror raids, 3 women arrested & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.