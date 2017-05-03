Sports Wrap — DD beat SRH by 6 wickets; Real Madrid on the brink of UEFA final & more

A collective effort from the Delhi Daredevils top order made a target of 186 runs look easy as they achieved it for a loss of four wickets with five balls to spare. Corey Anderson remained unbeaten for 41 of just 24 balls.

Azhar Ali and captain Misbah-ul-Haq hit 105 and 99, respectively for Pakistan on Day 3 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies on Tuesday. At Stumps, the hosts were 41 runs behind with 9 wickets in their hand in the second innings.

Indian hopes of making the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey final dimmed on Tuesday as they went down 1-3 to Australia. The team received a blow when the captain goalkeeper Sreejesh PR went off the field with an injured knee.

Real Madrid inched a step closer to the UEFA Champions League final on Tuesday when they routed Atletico Madrid 3-0 in their first-leg semi-final match. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick.

Former U.S Open champion Argentina’s Juan Martin Del Potro demolished Yuichi Sugita of Japan 6-1, 6-3 to kick-off his campaign at the Estoril Open with an easy win.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:34 AM