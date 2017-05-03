Metro Wrap — Parents stage protest in Bengaluru; Delhi LG seeks report on BRT dismantling & more

BENGALURU: A group of parents staged a protest outside the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait’s house claiming that a school was targeting their children as they had approached the court over excess fees.

A group of parents staged a protest outside the residence of Primary and Secondary Education Minister Tanveer Sait’s house claiming that a school was targeting their children as they had approached the court over excess fees. CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited tenders to build elevated viaducts for standard gauge twin tracks for a 6km stretch.

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited tenders to build elevated viaducts for standard gauge twin tracks for a 6km stretch. BENGALURU: The Karnataka government imposed a cap of Rs 200 on movie tickets in theatres and multiplexes across the state. Earlier, the movie goers were charged Rs 500 to 1,000.

The Karnataka government imposed a cap of Rs 200 on movie tickets in theatres and multiplexes across the state. Earlier, the movie goers were charged Rs 500 to 1,000. CHENNAI: The Domestic Terminal of the Chennai Airport is increasing the number of digital flight information boards at the terminal to help passengers as the domestic terminal has gone silent from May 1.

The Domestic Terminal of the Chennai Airport is increasing the number of digital flight information boards at the terminal to help passengers as the domestic terminal has gone silent from May 1. KOLKATA: The urban development department has hired a private firm to scan the quality of steel being used in building a ramp of the Parama flyover.

The urban development department has hired a private firm to scan the quality of steel being used in building a ramp of the Parama flyover. DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has asked for a detailed report from the government over dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transport corridor.

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal has asked for a detailed report from the government over dismantling of the Bus Rapid Transport corridor. KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan ordered non-bailable warrants against seven Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice of India.

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan ordered non-bailable warrants against seven Supreme Court judges, including the Chief Justice of India. DELHI: The Delhi Jal Board is aiming to supply 914 million gallons per day of treated water increasing its target from last year’s 900.

First Published | 3 May 2017 10:49 AM