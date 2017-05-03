IPL 2017: Yuvraj shows why form is temporary but class is permanent

It was ‘yesterday once more’ at the Feroz Shah Kotla as Yuvraj Singh turned back the clock in style with a bruising knock against the Delhi Daredevils – his first substantial batting effort since the season opener against RCB nearly a month ago.

Settling down after his early discomfort against spin, Yuvraj swung back to form in the end overs. Kagiso Rabada would face the brunt of Yuvi’s charge as the stylish southpaw belted 41 off 15, to finish with 70 off 41 balls for his 25th T20 fifty.

