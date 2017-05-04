Business Wrap — Modifications in 7th Pay Commission; 12 new express highways soon & more

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved important proposals relating to modifications in the 7th Central Pay Commission recommendations. The benefit of the proposed modifications will be available with effect from 1st January, 2016, which is the date of implementation of 7th CPC recommendations. With the increase approved by the Cabinet, the annual pension bill alone of the Central Government is likely to be Rs 1,76,071 crore.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new steel policy that targets an investment of Rs 10 lakh crore to build more production capacity. The policy aims to give preference to domestically manufactured iron & steel products. The policy has also planned for a steel demand of about 230 million tonne by 2030-31. The increased demand is expected to come from affordable housing, expansion of railway networks, development of domestic shipbuilding industry, among other things.

The government is constructing 12 new expressways with work on 5 expressways begun already and the 7 other projects are expected to be launched soon. Road Transport, Highways and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari announced that among the 5 on which work is underway, the Eastern Peripheral expressway will be completed by August 15 this year. He said the road building pace has reached 23 km a day at present and would touch 40 km a day in March 2018.

Honda has beat Bajaj Auto to claim the second spot in domestic sales of motorcycles. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India clocked sales of 183,266 units in April as against 161,930 units sold by Bajaj Auto during the same month. In the previous financial year, Honda’s most popular model, Activa, became the largest-selling two-wheeler brand in India as it went past Hero’s decade-long best–seller Splendor.

ICICI Bank reported a net profit of Rs 2,025 crore for Q4FY17 — an increase of 189% over the Rs 702 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. However, bad loans continued to pile up with the ratio of gross non-performing assets to total assets rising to 7.89% in March 2017 from 7.2% in December 2016. The net profit, too, is lower than analysts’ expectations.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:44 AM