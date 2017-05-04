LIVE TV
  Chennai Wrap — RK Nagar bypoll bribery case; stadium opened at IIT-Madras & more

Chennai Wrap — RK Nagar bypoll bribery case; stadium opened at IIT-Madras & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 May 2017 10:23 AM

  • In a report submitted to the Environment Ministry has shown that while there are still some residue left of the oil spill in Ennore, flora and fauna are recovering slowly and the coast of Chennai is returning to normalcy.

  • The Income-Tax department has summoned C Vijayabaskar’s wife Ramya to appear before it for questioning on Thursday in connection with the raids which took place on their premises on April 8.

  • The Manohar C Watsa Stadium at IIT-Madras was inaugurated on Wednesday with renovated 400-meter, 8-lane synthetic track.

  • Nearly two weeks after finishing all the works, the first underground stretch of Chennai Metro Rail from Thirumangalam to Nehru Park is now waiting for the official inauguration date from the government.

  • Many documents relating to birth and death have been damaged by the Chennai Corporation while they were being shifted to another location during the ongoing renovation project.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:23 AM
Chennai Corporation

Ennore

flora and fauna

Manohar C Watsa Stadium

Thirumangalam

