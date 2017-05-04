LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Crime Wrap — 28-year-old assaults minor in Mumbai; conman claims is secy to PM’s brother & more

Crime Wrap — 28-year-old assaults minor in Mumbai; conman claims is secy to PM’s brother & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 May 2017 11:02 AM

  • MUMBAI: A 28-year-old dental laboratory assistant has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting an 11-year-old relative in Chimatpada in Andheri.

  • DELHI: Three of a family died in a hit-and-run case in Delhi, when a car rammed a bicycle at a traffic signal leaving 1 orphaned and killing her entire family including parents and elder brother.

  • HYDERABAD: A conman, who was trying to influence few officials in central government by claiming himself as the Secretary of Prahalad Modi, brother of PM Narendar Modi, has been arrested by the Task Force officials.

  • DELHI: A constable posted at the Connaught Place police station has been suspended for his carelessness after 2 mobile phone thieves got injured because of falling from the second floor of the police station three days ago.

  • MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Mumbai-based director of Zoom Developers Pvt Ltd, Vijay Choudhary, for allegedly cheating public sector banks in India of over Rs 2,650 crore.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:23 AM
Read News On:

Conman

Connaught Place Police Station

dental laboratory assistant

Narendar Modi

Secretary of Prahalad Modi

sexually molest

Task Force officials

Vijay Choudhary

Zoom Developers Pvt Ltd

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Facebook to hire 3,000 more workers to monitor content

Entertainment

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran draws own portrait for charity

National

More than 20 villages cordoned off in J&K’s Shopian district; massive search operation underway

Sports

Equation changed, enemies turned friends, BCCI to prepare for another conflict

More Videos

Sports Wrap — RPS jumps to 3rd place in IPL points table; India beat Japan 4-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup & more

Kolkara Wrap — Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi; netas find way around red beacon ban & more

Business Wrap — Modifications in 7th Pay Commission; 12 new express highways soon & more

Chennai Wrap — RK Nagar bypoll bribery case; stadium opened at IIT-Madras & more

IPL 2017: Yuvraj shows why form is temporary but class is permanent

Metro Wrap — Parents stage protest in Bengaluru; Delhi LG seeks report on BRT dismantling & more

Sports Wrap — DD beat SRH by 6 wickets; Real Madrid on the brink of UEFA final & more

Crime Wrap — Woman who tried to blackmail MP held; 6 constables arrested for gambling & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.