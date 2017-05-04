Crime Wrap — 28-year-old assaults minor in Mumbai; conman claims is secy to PM’s brother & more

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old dental laboratory assistant has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting an 11-year-old relative in Chimatpada in Andheri.

A 28-year-old dental laboratory assistant has been arrested for allegedly sexually molesting an 11-year-old relative in Chimatpada in Andheri. DELHI: Three of a family died in a hit-and-run case in Delhi, when a car rammed a bicycle at a traffic signal leaving 1 orphaned and killing her entire family including parents and elder brother.

Three of a family died in a hit-and-run case in Delhi, when a car rammed a bicycle at a traffic signal leaving 1 orphaned and killing her entire family including parents and elder brother. HYDERABAD: A conman, who was trying to influence few officials in central government by claiming himself as the Secretary of Prahalad Modi, brother of PM Narendar Modi, has been arrested by the Task Force officials.

A conman, who was trying to influence few officials in central government by claiming himself as the Secretary of Prahalad Modi, brother of PM Narendar Modi, has been arrested by the Task Force officials. DELHI: A constable posted at the Connaught Place police station has been suspended for his carelessness after 2 mobile phone thieves got injured because of falling from the second floor of the police station three days ago.

A constable posted at the Connaught Place police station has been suspended for his carelessness after 2 mobile phone thieves got injured because of falling from the second floor of the police station three days ago. MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate has arrested a Mumbai-based director of Zoom Developers Pvt Ltd, Vijay Choudhary, for allegedly cheating public sector banks in India of over Rs 2,650 crore.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:23 AM