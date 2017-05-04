Kolkara Wrap — Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi; netas find way around red beacon ban & more

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to call on Congress chief Sonia Gandhi later this month to weave together an opposition unity ahead of the upcoming presidential polls in July.

Roads across the city will soon have smart traffic information signs, which will alert commuters of possible congestions ahead, suggest alternative routes and even give an estimate of the journey time.

Netas have found a way to establish themselves as a VIP and beat the beacon ban by adding extra pilot cars to their convoy. City Police reports that there has been a 68% rise in the requisition of pilot cars and this has driven up fuel costs too.

At least 4 private schools in Kolkata have changed their timings to help students reach home before the daytime temperature peaks.

The Rabindra Bharati University will introduce Choice-Based Credit System in its 3 faculties from this academic session. This will allow students to choose elective subjects from other streams.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:44 AM