Sports Wrap — RPS jumps to 3rd place in IPL points table; India beat Japan 4-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup & more

Rahul Tripathi smashed 93 runs of just 52 to balls to take the Rising Pune Supergiants to a four-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pune now sit at the third position in the points table.

The West Indies took a fighting lead of 183 runs with just one wicket in hand in the second Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The hosts stood at 264/9 at Stumps on the fourth day.

Young striker Mandeep Singh’s brilliant hat-trick helped India overcome early blues against Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament. The men in blue managed to edge Japan 4-3.

Bertrand Traore’s brace proved crucial for Ajax as they put four past Olympique Lyon with one reply to be well on course for their first Europa League summit clash in 21 years.

Frenchman Richard Gasquet eased into the last eight of the ATP 250 Estoril Open after beating Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes on Wednesday.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:44 AM