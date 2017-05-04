LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — RPS jumps to 3rd place in IPL points table; India beat Japan 4-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup & more

Sports Wrap — RPS jumps to 3rd place in IPL points table; India beat Japan 4-3 in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 4 May 2017 11:01 AM

  • Rahul Tripathi smashed 93 runs of just 52 to balls to take the Rising Pune Supergiants to a four-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. Pune now sit at the third position in the points table.

  • The West Indies took a fighting lead of 183 runs with just one wicket in hand in the second Test against Pakistan on Wednesday. The hosts stood at 264/9 at Stumps on the fourth day.

  • Young striker Mandeep Singh’s brilliant hat-trick helped India overcome early blues against Japan in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey tournament. The men in blue managed to edge Japan 4-3.

  • Bertrand Traore’s brace proved crucial for Ajax as they put four past Olympique Lyon with one reply to be well on course for their first Europa League summit clash in 21 years.

  • Frenchman Richard Gasquet eased into the last eight of the ATP 250 Estoril Open after beating Carlos Berlocq of Argentina 6-1, 6-4 in an hour and 27 minutes on Wednesday.

First Published | 4 May 2017 10:44 AM
Read News On:

ATP 250 Estoril Open

Carlos Berlocq

IPL 10 table

Kolkata Knight Rider

Rahul Tripathi

richard gasquet

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Facebook to hire 3,000 more workers to monitor content

Entertainment

‘Shape of You’ hitmaker Ed Sheeran draws own portrait for charity

National

More than 20 villages cordoned off in J&K’s Shopian district; massive search operation underway

Sports

Equation changed, enemies turned friends, BCCI to prepare for another conflict

More Videos

Kolkara Wrap — Mamata to meet Sonia Gandhi; netas find way around red beacon ban & more

Business Wrap — Modifications in 7th Pay Commission; 12 new express highways soon & more

Crime Wrap — 28-year-old assaults minor in Mumbai; conman claims as secy to PM’s brother & more

Chennai Wrap — RK Nagar bypoll bribery case; stadium opened at IIT-Madras & more

IPL 2017: Yuvraj shows why form is temporary but class is permanent

Metro Wrap — Parents stage protest in Bengaluru; Delhi LG seeks report on BRT dismantling & more

Sports Wrap — DD beat SRH by 6 wickets; Real Madrid on the brink of UEFA final & more

Crime Wrap — Woman who tried to blackmail MP held; 6 constables arrested for gambling & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.