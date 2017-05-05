LIVE TV
  Sports Wrap — DD beat GL by 7 wkts in IPL 2017; COA asks BCCI to select squad for Champions Trophy & more

Sports Wrap — DD beat GL by 7 wkts in IPL 2017; COA asks BCCI to select squad for Champions Trophy & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 May 2017 10:31 AM

  • Rishabh Pant’s 97 and Sanju Samson 61 proved decisive as the Delhi Daredevils chased down a monumental target of 209 runs set by the Gujarat Lions.

  • The Committee of Administrators appointed by the Apex Court has strictly instructed the BCCI to select the squad for the Champions Trophy as soon as possible. India has missed the April 25 deadline to select the squad.

  • The West Indies on Thursday turned tables on Pakistan as the hosts recorded a convincing 106-run victory in the second Test at Barbados to level the series 1-1. The 3rd and the deciding Test will start on May 10.

  • A free kick from Marcus Rashford set the tone for Manchester United in the Europa League first-leg semi-final match as the Red Devils edged Celta Vigo 1-0.

  • David Ferrer of Spain saw off Portugal’s Frederico Ferreira Silva 6-3, 6-4 to enter the last eight of the ATP 250 Estoril Open on Thursday. Ferrer took an hour and 12 minutes to find his past the 2nd round.

First Published | 5 May 2017 10:31 AM
Read News On:

ATP 250 Estoril Open

