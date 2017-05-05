Business Wrap — Jet Airways turns 24; Zara to open larger stores in India & more

Future Generali Insurance Company has announced a Rs 200 crore insurance for Telugu blockbuster Baahubali-2 under its film package insurance product. According to the company, the policy covers the risks related to the film during the pre-production to post-production stage. The policy insures the film against incidents like death, illness of an actor, natural calamities or accidental damage leading to delays in the film schedule.

On the occasion of its 24th anniversary on Friday, Jet Airways on Thursday announced a 24% special anniversary discount on base fare for travel on both domestic and international sectors. The offer will be valid for only 1 day, i.e. Friday and will be valid for only those tickets that are booked for journeys on or after June 16. Passengers travelling in both Economy and Premiere class can book tickets under this scheme.

India’s largest mortgage lender HDFC Ltd has reported a 21.6% fall in its standalone net profit at Rs 2,044.20 crore for the quarter ended March 2017, up from Rs. 2,607.05 crore during corresponding January-March period of 2015-16. In a regulatory filing, it also said that its total standalone income for the reported quarter also fell to Rs 8,514.51 crore as against Rs 9,225.72 crore from a year earlier.

Spanish fashion chain Zara is looking at opening larger stores of 30,000-50,000 sq ft in India. Its older stores have an average size of 20,000 sq ft. On Thursday, it opened its 51,300-sq ft store in Fort area of Mumbai, the largest Zara outlet in the country. It also plans to absorb smaller stores into bigger ones, wherein it would close smaller ones and take their merchandise.

Diversified conglomerate ITC is exploring the option of partnerships for its proposed multi-specialty hospitals after altering, with the approval of its stakeholders, its memorandum of association in January to enter the health care sector and is assembling a team to prepare a plan of action. Even though no schedule is set as yet for the new venture to take off, executive director Sanjeev Puri said that they knew how to go about planning it.

