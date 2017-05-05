Metro Wrap — TN’s power consumption goes up; Karnataka govt keen to attract tourists & more

KOLKATA: The Calcutta University is considering a proposal to replace the main gate on the College Street campus with a bigger one and beautify the surrounding areas.

Tamil Nadu has now joined Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in terms of average power consumption with more than 300 million unit usage per day.

A Bengaluru-specific mobile application will be launched very soon to help tourists explore the city. It will also provide translations of Kannada words for easier navigation.

The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on the plea of 4 death convicts challenging their conviction and sentence in the Nirbhaya rape-cum-murder case.

Teachers on various academic bodies of state's public universities are now required to have a PhD and at least two students, who have been awarded PhD under them as guides.

Mumbai provided green corridor to Eman Ahmed, who was once the world's heaviest woman at 500 kg. She took off in a cargo plane modified as an air ambulance.

The NDMC area has been declared the cleanest in the north, based on various parameters of cleanliness, under the zone-wise Swachh Survekshan 2017.

Security checkpoints at the Kempegowda International Airport will now get faster as the entire process is set to get automated with the introduction of Automatic Tray Retrieval System.

The strike by govt doctors entered its 16th day on Friday. As per reports, the authorities had to put on hold around 1,000 elective surgeries because of shortage of staff.

The strike by govt doctors entered its 16th day on Friday. As per reports, the authorities had to put on hold around 1,000 elective surgeries because of shortage of staff. KOLKATA: 12 water monitor lizards were born at Alipore zoo for the first time in the history of India’s oldest zoo. There were 8 water monitor lizards before with some rescued from a private zoo in 2015.

