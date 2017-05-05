LIVE TV
  3. Metro Wrap — TN’s power consumption goes up; Karnataka govt keen to attract tourists & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 May 2017 12:20 PM

  • KOLKATA: The Calcutta University is considering a proposal to replace the main gate on the College Street campus with a bigger one and beautify the surrounding areas.

  • CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has now joined Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in terms of average power consumption with more than 300 million unit usage per day.

  • BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-specific mobile application will be launched very soon to help tourists explore the city. It will also provide translations of Kannada words for easier navigation.

  • DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on the plea of 4 death convicts challenging their conviction and sentence in the Nirbhaya rape-cum-murder case.

  • MUMBAI: Teachers on various academic bodies of state’s public universities are now required to have a PhD and at least two students, who have been awarded PhD under them as guides.

  • MUMBAI: Mumbai provided green corridor to Eman Ahmed, who was once the world’s heaviest woman at 500 kg. She took off in a cargo plane modified as an air ambulance.

  • DELHI: The NDMC area has been declared the cleanest in the north, based on various parameters of cleanliness, under the zone-wise Swachh Survekshan 2017.

  • BENGALURU: Security checkpoints at the Kempegowda International Airport will now get faster as the entire process is set to get automated with the introduction of Automatic Tray Retrieval System.

  • CHENNAI: The strike by govt doctors entered its 16th day on Friday. As per reports, the authorities had to put on hold around 1,000 elective surgeries because of shortage of staff.

  • KOLKATA: 12 water monitor lizards were born at Alipore zoo for the first time in the history of India’s oldest zoo. There were 8 water monitor lizards before with some rescued from a private zoo in 2015.

First Published | 5 May 2017 10:55 AM
