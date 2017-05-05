Metro Wrap — TN’s power consumption goes up; Karnataka govt keen to attract tourists & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
5 May 2017
12:20 PM
- KOLKATA: The Calcutta University is considering a proposal to replace the main gate on the College Street campus with a bigger one and beautify the surrounding areas.
- CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu has now joined Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh in terms of average power consumption with more than 300 million unit usage per day.
- BENGALURU: A Bengaluru-specific mobile application will be launched very soon to help tourists explore the city. It will also provide translations of Kannada words for easier navigation.
- DELHI: The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict today on the plea of 4 death convicts challenging their conviction and sentence in the Nirbhaya rape-cum-murder case.
- MUMBAI: Teachers on various academic bodies of state’s public universities are now required to have a PhD and at least two students, who have been awarded PhD under them as guides.
- MUMBAI: Mumbai provided green corridor to Eman Ahmed, who was once the world’s heaviest woman at 500 kg. She took off in a cargo plane modified as an air ambulance.
- DELHI: The NDMC area has been declared the cleanest in the north, based on various parameters of cleanliness, under the zone-wise Swachh Survekshan 2017.
- BENGALURU: Security checkpoints at the Kempegowda International Airport will now get faster as the entire process is set to get automated with the introduction of Automatic Tray Retrieval System.
- CHENNAI: The strike by govt doctors entered its 16th day on Friday. As per reports, the authorities had to put on hold around 1,000 elective surgeries because of shortage of staff.
- KOLKATA: 12 water monitor lizards were born at Alipore zoo for the first time in the history of India’s oldest zoo. There were 8 water monitor lizards before with some rescued from a private zoo in 2015.
First Published
|
5 May 2017
10:55 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party