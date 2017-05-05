Kolkata Wrap — Justice CS Karnan refuses medical check-up; WB rights body moves Calcutta HC & more

Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on Thursday refused to undergo a medical test ordered by the Supreme Court to check whether he was mentally fit or not. He said that the judges, who ordered the test, were corrupt.

The Kolkata Port Trust has proposed a Rs 3,000 crore rescue plan for Haldia Port amid concerns it may become redundant when the proposed Subarnarekha Port in Odisha becomes operational.

Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Thursday accused CM Mamata Banerjee of bulldozing opposition in West Bengal. He said that under Mamata, there is no rule of law in the state.

Bengali actor Vikram Chatterjee was discharged from Ruby General Hospital after being hospitalised following a car crash on Saturday that also killed model Sonika Chauhan.

The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights has filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court against this weekend’s Garbh Samskar Mela in which the RSS medical wing will train parents to make designer babies.

First Published | 5 May 2017 11:56 AM