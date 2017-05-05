Crime Wrap — Nirbhaya case verdict today; complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & more

The Bombay High Court on Thursday held 5 policemen and 2 doctors guilty of destroying evidence trying to shield the accused in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case that took place during Gujarat riots in 2002.

BENGALURU: An activist has filed a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 others, accusing him of using his position to influence transfers of police officers as per complaints by politicians.

KOLKATA: Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was discharged from a hospital on Thursday, was served notice to appear before the police to answer questions related to the car crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan.

CHENNAI: A team of DRI sleuths intercepted 2 Sri Lanka bound men at Chennai Airport and seized 2 kilogram brown sugar. They are expected to be handed over to anti-narcotics authorities for further action.

First Published | 5 May 2017 11:56 AM