Crime Wrap — Nirbhaya case verdict today; complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & more
By NewsX Bureau
|
Updated:
5 May 2017
11:56 AM
- DELHI: The Supreme Court will today pronounce the judgment on the appeals filed by the 4 convicts against death penalty in the December 16, 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case.
- MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court on Thursday held 5 policemen and 2 doctors guilty of destroying evidence trying to shield the accused in the Bilkis Bano gang rape case that took place during Gujarat riots in 2002.
- BENGALURU: An activist has filed a case against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and 27 others, accusing him of using his position to influence transfers of police officers as per complaints by politicians.
- KOLKATA: Actor Vikram Chatterjee, who was discharged from a hospital on Thursday, was served notice to appear before the police to answer questions related to the car crash that killed model Sonika Chauhan.
- CHENNAI: A team of DRI sleuths intercepted 2 Sri Lanka bound men at Chennai Airport and seized 2 kilogram brown sugar. They are expected to be handed over to anti-narcotics authorities for further action.
First Published
|
5 May 2017
11:56 AM
From The Web
ads by 3rd party