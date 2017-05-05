World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more
5 May 2017
- Somalia’s security forces have shot dead a 31-year-old government minister near the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu after mistaking him for an Islamist militant.
- An Australian woman, who killed 8 children in a stabbing attack at her home, will not stand trial because she was of “unsound mind” or “insane” at the time and cannot be held criminally responsible.
- Tophaz Special Home, which is one of Hungary’s largest institutions for the disabled, will be closed following a shock report by a human rights group over the horrendous conditions in which adults and children were being kept.
- A man and his daughter have been convicted of manslaughter in Leicester for attacking on a neighbour for just puncturing a child’s football.
- Former basketball star James “Fly” Williams has been arrested in a drug raid after a months-long investigation, in which he allegedly distributed over 2 million glassines of heroin in Brooklyn.
5 May 2017
