  World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more

World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 May 2017 12:20 PM

  • Somalia’s security forces have shot dead a 31-year-old government minister near the presidential palace in the capital, Mogadishu after mistaking him for an Islamist militant.

  • An Australian woman, who killed 8 children in a stabbing attack at her home, will not stand trial because she was of “unsound mind” or “insane” at the time and cannot be held criminally responsible.

  • Tophaz Special Home, which is one of Hungary’s largest institutions for the disabled, will be closed following a shock report by a human rights group over the horrendous conditions in which adults and children were being kept.

  • A man and his daughter have been convicted of manslaughter in Leicester for attacking on a neighbour for just puncturing a child’s football.

  • Former basketball star James “Fly” Williams has been arrested in a drug raid after a months-long investigation, in which he allegedly distributed over 2 million glassines of heroin in Brooklyn.

First Published | 5 May 2017 12:20 PM


2 million glassines

drug raid

Former basketball player

government minister

Islamist militant

James “Fly” Williams

manslaughter

Presidential Palace

Tophaz Special Home

