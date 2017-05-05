In Your World — Prince Philip to retire from royal duties; Russia, Turkey, Iran sign memorandum & more
5 May 2017
- Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, Prince Philip, will stop carrying out public engagements this fall, the Buckingham Palace announced. The palace said in a statement that Philip, who is 95, has the full support of the queen in his decision. He will continue heading numerous charitable organisations but will not play an active role attending engagements. The palace did not offer any new details about his health.
- President Donald Trump celebrated House passage of legislation undoing much of former President Barack Obama’s health law with jubilant Republicans at the White House on Thursday. Congress members gathered to exult in the passage of their replacement health care bill, which squeaked by the House 217 – 213. The bill, known as the American Healthcare Act, has yet to receive a price tag from the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office.
- Marine Le Pen on Thursday gave a fiery speech at her final presidential campaign rally, with an emotional appeal to attending farmers and the unemployed. Ahead of Sunday’s presidential runoff against centrist Emmanuel Macron, the far-right candidate painted herself as the “voice of the people”. Macron, on the other hand, urged his supporters not to simply boo the idea of the National Front, but to fight it on Sunday in the ballot boxes.
- Russia, Turkey and Iran on Thursday signed a memorandum creating safety zones in Syria during the talks in Astana, Kazakhstan. The Syrian opposition delegation said they would never accept Iran as a military guarantor of a peace process and some of their representatives left the meeting in a protest. Russia’s Presidential Envoy for Syrian Settlement Alexander Lavrentiev played down the protest, saying it would not “affect the future development of Syria”.
- Twenty six miners were declared dead on Thursday in a coal mine accident that took place on Wednesday. The 26 miners died while trying to rescue trapped miners inside a Zemestan Yort mine tunnel, which caved-in due to a methane gas explosion. Nine of the miners were expected to be rescued but the hopes of their survival faded further as the rescue operations were marred by fears of further collapse.
