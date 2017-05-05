War of words between BCCI and COA turns into a no-holds-barred brawl

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday warned the state associations of legal action if they decide to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved a new financial system which drastically reduced the BCCI’s revenue share. This has led to much heart burning among BCCI officials who are contemplating a pull out from the Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from June 1 to 18 in England and Wales.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday.

For Bangalore, Chris Gayle and Samuel Badree replaced Travis Head and Adam Milne while Punjab remained unchanged.

