War of words between BCCI and COA turns into a no-holds-barred brawl

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 5 May 2017 9:42 PM

The Committee of Administrators (COA) on Wednesday warned the state associations of legal action if they decide to pull out of the ICC Champions Trophy at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Special General Meeting (SGM) on May 7.

Last week, the International Cricket Council (ICC) approved a new financial system which drastically reduced the BCCI’s revenue share. This has led to much heart burning among BCCI officials who are contemplating a pull out from the Champions Trophy scheduled to be held from June 1 to 18 in England and Wales.

First Published | 5 May 2017 9:42 PM
