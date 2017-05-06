Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more

Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed to another defeat to hand the Kings XI Punjab a 19-run win in Bengaluru on Friday. Kings XI now have five wins and as many losses from 10 matches.

India’s hopes making the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey were shattered on Friday as they went down 0-1 to hosts Malaysia. India needed to beat Malaysia by a 2-goal margin to make the final.

Lanzini found the back of the net in the 65th minute to give West Ham United a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday. Consequently, leaders Chelsea now need to record only two wins from their remaining four matches to win the 2016-17 title.

FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will now be able to help Argentina in their Fifa World Cup 2018 qualifiers as the world governing body of the sport lifted his four-match international ban after an appeal.

Kevin Anderson from South Africa took 2 hours and 43 minutes to defeat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour Millennium Estoril Open on Friday.

First Published | 6 May 2017 10:43 AM