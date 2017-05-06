Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more
By NewsX Bureau
- Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed to another defeat to hand the Kings XI Punjab a 19-run win in Bengaluru on Friday. Kings XI now have five wins and as many losses from 10 matches.
- India’s hopes making the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey were shattered on Friday as they went down 0-1 to hosts Malaysia. India needed to beat Malaysia by a 2-goal margin to make the final.
- Lanzini found the back of the net in the 65th minute to give West Ham United a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday. Consequently, leaders Chelsea now need to record only two wins from their remaining four matches to win the 2016-17 title.
- FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will now be able to help Argentina in their Fifa World Cup 2018 qualifiers as the world governing body of the sport lifted his four-match international ban after an appeal.
- Kevin Anderson from South Africa took 2 hours and 43 minutes to defeat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour Millennium Estoril Open on Friday.
