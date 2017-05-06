LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more

Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 May 2017 10:43 AM

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore crashed to another defeat to hand the Kings XI Punjab a 19-run win in Bengaluru on Friday. Kings XI now have five wins and as many losses from 10 matches.

  • India’s hopes making the final of the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup hockey were shattered on Friday as they went down 0-1 to hosts Malaysia. India needed to beat Malaysia by a 2-goal margin to make the final.

  • Lanzini found the back of the net in the 65th minute to give West Ham United a narrow 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspurs on Friday. Consequently, leaders Chelsea now need to record only two wins from their remaining four matches to win the 2016-17 title.

  • FC Barcelona forward Lionel Messi will now be able to help Argentina in their Fifa World Cup 2018 qualifiers as the world governing body of the sport lifted his four-match international ban after an appeal.

  • Kevin Anderson from South Africa took 2 hours and 43 minutes to defeat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarter-finals of the ATP Tour Millennium Estoril Open on Friday.

First Published | 6 May 2017 10:43 AM
Read News On:

ATP Tour Millennium Estoril Open

Bengalur

Fifa World Cup 2018

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Uber announces new update for hassle-free rides

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera given charge of Justin Bieber’s security in India

National

UP CM Yogi Adityanath wields broom, vows to make UP ODF by 2018

Sports

Lionel Messi’s four-game international ban reduced to one by FIFA

More Videos

War of words between BCCI and COA turns into a no-holds-barred brawl

World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more

In Your World — Prince Philip to retire from royal duties; Russia, Turkey, Iran sign memorandum & more

Crime Wrap — Nirbhaya case verdict today; complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & more

Kolkata Wrap — Justice CS Karnan refuses medical check-up; WB rights body moves Calcutta HC & more

Metro Wrap — TN’s power consumption goes up; Karnataka govt keen to attract tourists & more

Business Wrap — Jet Airways turns 24; Zara to open larger stores in India & more

Sports Wrap — DD beat GL by 7 wkts in IPL 2017; COA asks BCCI to select squad for Champions Trophy & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.