Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

The Centre on Friday made major top management changes in several public sector banks, which are grappling with a pile of bad loans. In this unprecedented move, the government replaced 2 top chiefs of PSBs for failing to do enough to revitalise their banks and appointed 5 new MDs and CEOs. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposed postings based on the recommendations by the Department of Financial Services.

Marking a new era in regional communication and integration, India on Friday put the south Asia satellite in orbit around the earth. Also known as GSAT-9, the satellite will provide access to 6 neighbouring countries as well. PM Modi’s neighbourhood first policy took wing with the launch, after the success of which leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Prime Minister, addressed the media via a video conference.

Ambuja Cements and ACC are evaluating a merger between them. This could see franco-Swiss conglomerate LafargeHolcim consolidating its position in India as it owns about 64% in Ambuja ccements. With the sales, the group will have a combined market cap of close to Rs 80,000 crore in India. Bugger rival ultratech cement has a market cap of close to Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

US job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent. This indicates a hike in interest rate is likely despite a moderate wage growth. According to labor department data, Nonfarm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March. The U.S. economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

Indian tourists in the US spent over 13 billion dollars in 2016 as a US export in travel and tourism sector. A US embassy official revealed the draft figures on Friday, saying that Indian’s contribution helped to create and support as many as 62,500 jobs in the US. The official said that among other things, tourism is an economic driver and that the US is grateful to have that connection with India.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:08 AM