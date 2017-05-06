LIVE TV
  1. Home
  2. Videos
  3. Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

Business Wrap — India extends space diplomacy; Ambuja Cement and ACC might merge together & more

By NewsX Bureau | Updated: 6 May 2017 11:08 AM

  • The Centre on Friday made major top management changes in several public sector banks, which are grappling with a pile of bad loans. In this unprecedented move, the government replaced 2 top chiefs of PSBs for failing to do enough to revitalise their banks and appointed 5 new MDs and CEOs. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved the proposed postings based on the recommendations by the Department of Financial Services.

  • Marking a new era in regional communication and integration, India on Friday put the south Asia satellite in orbit around the earth. Also known as GSAT-9, the satellite will provide access to 6 neighbouring countries as well. PM Modi’s neighbourhood first policy took wing with the launch, after the success of which leaders from neighbouring countries, including the Prime Minister, addressed the media via a video conference.

  • Ambuja Cements and ACC are evaluating a merger between them. This could see franco-Swiss conglomerate LafargeHolcim consolidating its position in India as it owns about 64% in Ambuja ccements. With the sales, the group will have a combined market cap of close to Rs 80,000 crore in India. Bugger rival ultratech cement has a market cap of close to Rs 1.19 lakh crore.

  • US job growth rebounded sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4 percent. This indicates a hike in interest rate is likely despite a moderate wage growth. According to labor department data, Nonfarm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a paltry gain of 79,000 in March. The U.S. economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.

  • Indian tourists in the US spent over 13 billion dollars in 2016 as a US export in travel and tourism sector. A US embassy official revealed the draft figures on Friday, saying that Indian’s contribution helped to create and support as many as 62,500 jobs in the US. The official said that among other things, tourism is an economic driver and that the US is grateful to have that connection with India.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:08 AM
Read News On:

ACC

Ambuja Cements

Appointments Committee

Department of Financial Services

GSAT-9

Nonfarm payrolls

US job

US spent

Download English News App and stay updated with all Latest News.
For News in English, follow us on        

From The Web

ads by 3rd party

MORE ON NEWSX

Business

Uber announces new update for hassle-free rides

Entertainment

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera given charge of Justin Bieber’s security in India

National

5-storey building collapses in Delhi; many injured

Sports

Lionel Messi’s four-game international ban reduced to one by FIFA

More Videos

Sports Wrap — RCB crash to another defeat by KXIP in IPL 2017; Messi’s ban lifted after appeal & more

War of words between BCCI and COA turns into a no-holds-barred brawl

World Crime — Minister killed near Prez Palace in Somalia; ex-NBA player arrested in drug bust & more

In Your World — Prince Philip to retire from royal duties; Russia, Turkey, Iran sign memorandum & more

Crime Wrap — Nirbhaya case verdict today; complaint against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah & more

Kolkata Wrap — Justice CS Karnan refuses medical check-up; WB rights body moves Calcutta HC & more

Metro Wrap — TN’s power consumption goes up; Karnataka govt keen to attract tourists & more

Business Wrap — Jet Airways turns 24; Zara to open larger stores in India & more

Load More

NEWSX

CATEGORIES

STAY CONNECTED

OTHER SERVICES

OUR CHANNELS

NEWSX

NEWS CATEGORY

MORE CATEGORY

STAY CONNECTED

OUR CHANNELS

OTHER LINKS

© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
Terms & Conditions Privacy & Cookies Notice Site Map Accessibility Information Complaint Form
© COPYRIGHT NEWSX 2017. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.