Metro Wrap — Air craft cleaning robot at IGI Airport; Navi Mumbai airport facing delay & more

DELHI: Officials at the IGI Airport have implemented the aircraft cleaning robot, called Nordic Dino 2 to clean aircrafts at the airport after holding successful trials.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has said that it will be very difficult for it to clean up the Bellandur Lake and has decided to appeal before the NGT with alternatives and seek legal opinion.

MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Airport that will be Mumbai’s 2nd international airport may not be operational by its 2020 deadline as the airport concessioner GVK Group is yet to receive the letter of allotment.

DELHI: Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held an emergency meeting to assess preparedness to fight dengue and chikungunya and directed authorities to step up awareness regarding preventive measures.

CHENNAI: The South Central Railway has said that it is considering running direct train between Chennai and Tirupati and steps will be taken to launch it soon.

DELHI: The Oorja CAPF U/19 Football Talent Hunt Tournament, which was announced in a star-studded ceremony at the India Gate, officially began with a cultural program.

KOLKATA: The carcass of a Ganges river dolphin was found floating near Hanuman Ghat adjacent to Chandernagore Urdi Bazar in the river Hooghly on Friday morning.

BENGALURU: The world famous Jumbo Circus group has arrived to perform in Bengaluru just in time for the upcoming summer vacations.

MUMBAI: Passengers flying from Mumbai to Karachi and vice versa may face problems as the Pakistan International Airlines may suspend flights on this route due to financial constraints.

HYDERABAD: Forensic experts, who conducted the post-mortem on 29-year-old TV actor Pradeep’s body, have told police that his death was caused due to hanging.

First Published | 6 May 2017 11:11 AM